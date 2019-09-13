Browns Catch A Break, NY Jets QB Sam Darnold Out With Mono

And the Browns could catch possibly catch two more breaks, RB Le'Veon Bell and LB C.J. Mosely are both currently listed as questionable for the Monday night game. Prior to that news the Vegas guys had the Browns - Jets game as a pick em, then Cleveland as a 2 point favorite. Well that point spread has now ballooned to the Browns being listed as now a 7 point favorite...Great. What could go wrong? OK enough of my sarcasm but this is indeed good news because the Browns could certainly use some after that stinker last Sunday. The New York Post HERE even speculates that Sam Darnold could be out for awhile. Now what do we watch this Sunday? We'll probably get New England @ Miami, Seattle @ Pittsburgh and New Orleans @ LA Rams since Fox has the double header prior to Philly @ Atlanta for SNF on NBC. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you with Barking in Berea Monday morning.