NY Couple Gets Wedding Band Back After 3 Years

April 21, 2020
Slats
Pandanus wedding bands created by CHamoru weaver Mark Benavente. The rings, which are made from dried and dethorned pandanus leaves, are nearly waterproof.

© Rick Cruz/PDN

For you romantics who like an "If it's meant to be, things happen for a reason story, "... to go along with a chapter of mystery ... and maybe another chapter of "why do you leave a ring lost at a restaurant?"

Then you should enjoy this one.

A relatively newly married couple from New York have dinner at a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida restaurant.

The husband takes off his ring, it gets knocked off the table and tumbles through the floor below.

The restaurant is doing some re-modeling work during this pandemic, so they take out the floor and look what they find? The ring.

Now how to find out who it belongs to? Are they still married and if so is the husband still alive?

I think you'll like this story told by WSVN-TV in Miami.

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

Coronavirus
Miami
New York
coconut

