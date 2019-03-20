Should We Be Concerned About OBJ? Goes Social Media Silent

Not to get too "Cleveland" here but just asking. When finding out that he was traded by the Giants to the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr wasn't really sounding all that over the moon about coming to Cleveland, sounded more like a first shock of leaving New York along with a grateful tone along with a small thank you plus one of those "one door closes another one opens up" deals. The next day, there was a more grateful tone towards Cleveland that included an Instagram pic with Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. Now, a cryptic Instagram message followed by him in his words, that he's "going dark" on social media. Should we be concerned? Hopefully it's just one of those five steps of separation things. Or working the diva role he was fond of playing in New York? You know OBJ's gonna be after a deal that WR Antonio Brown got from Oakland. And I don't want another Johnny Manziel. The New York Post has OBJ's final transmission HERE. Have a great day and thanks.