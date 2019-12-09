OBJ Hurt, Wants Out Of Cleveland

OK I get the hurt part, because Odell Beckham Jr is on pace for his worst season ever. After making the Pro Bowl three consecutive years, then missing the next two due to injury, I thought it was more than a lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield that he wasn't at full speed. A sport hernia is what's being descibed as the injury. Now onto the latter, Jay Glazer on the Fox Sports nationwide pre-game show broke the story of OBJ telling coaches and defensive backs from opposing teams that he wants out of Cleveland. Oh, and the Browns beat Cincinnati yesterday to improve their wild card playoff chances from 5% to 20% with that win. Houston,Pittsburgh and Tennessee stand in the way but it's still a chance. HERE is Jay Glazer's report via thebiglead.com, you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.