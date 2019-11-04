When You Can't Win A Game, Wear Shoes To Win On The Field

And this is what it's come down to. Forget that a QB making his 1st NFL start throws for 2 TD's and scores a 125 rating. Forget those now dashed playoff hopes. No it's all about the shoes, or cleats worn by Jarvis Landry and OBJ yesterday in Denver.

Well if you don't win we can't be asking questions about that all the time. And this is what's it's come down to, I can't express myself with the cleats that I wear and I didn't pack right for the trip to play what was a 2-6 team. No, that's now the Browns. More on this "cleat-gate" HERE from NBC Pro Football Talk.

And breaking news...the Browns have now waived safety Jermaine Whitehead, who went on a Twitter rage after yesterday's loss. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.