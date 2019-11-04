When You Can't Win A Game, Wear Shoes To Win On The Field

November 4, 2019
Slats
Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Slats

And this is what it's come down to. Forget that a QB making his 1st NFL start throws for 2 TD's and scores a 125 rating. Forget those now dashed playoff hopes. No it's all about the shoes, or cleats worn by Jarvis Landry and OBJ yesterday in Denver.

Well if you don't win we can't be asking questions about that all the time. And this is what's it's come down to, I can't express myself with the cleats that I wear and I didn't pack right for the trip to play what was a 2-6 team. No, that's now the Browns. More on this "cleat-gate" HERE from NBC Pro Football Talk.

And breaking news...the Browns have now waived safety Jermaine Whitehead, who went on a Twitter rage after yesterday's loss. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Jarvis Landry OBJ cleats

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Kenny Kidd at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
20 Nov
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes