NYC On OBJ To CLE

Remember when not only Browns fans, but fans nationwide, heck even worldwide would be saying such nasty things about the team? Headlines in the New York Post say "Giants blew it!". The New York Daily News suggests that now with WR Odell Beckham Jr gone to Cleveland, QB Eli Manning should also follow him out the door. If you look at Twitter (as seen also on the WNCX blog page) they're having a field day with this. And who would've thought the Browns would be getting lauded with praise for this trade, heck any trade of substance at all? In case you missed the details, The Browns get OBJ in exchange for the Browns 2019 #1 pick (17th), the Browns 2nd of the 3rd round picks (95th) along with safety Jabrill Peppers. Plenty of blame going around, pointed at nearly everyone in the Giants organization so says Scott Politi HERE from NJ.com - Newark (NJ) Star-Ledger. You have a great day and thanks.