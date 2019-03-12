Ohio Man Gives Up Food, Will Just Drink Beer For Lent

A week ago tomorrow, Lent started for Catholics and some usually give up beer, anything alcoholic for Lent but not this guy in Newtown, Ohio. His name is not Brett Kavanaugh but Del Hall, he's a master brewer just outside Cincinnati and Del's doing what 16th century monks did during Lent. They too gave up food, and drank beer only during the Lenten season. Ask anyone from Ireland and beer is indeed a food group. Clocking in at around 99 calories Guinness is a food group. WKRC-TV has the story of his "give us his daily pint" HERE. And for those without sin, cast - throw the first pint. Have a great day and thanks.