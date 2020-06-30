Creepy Or Sweet? Ohio Man Sings To His Donkey

June 30, 2020
Slats
A mini donkey at Panther Creek Rescue on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Panther Creek Rescue is a farm animal rescue that takes in and rehomes anything from horses and pigs to goats and chickens. Tanimal Rescue00082

© Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader, Springfield News-Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Headlines
News
Slats

I don't know whether to call this creepy or sweet HERE. Okay, the latter is rather nice and this guy's getting a loving gaze from this animal who's sitting on his lap. Won't be long before that donkey is gonna be too heavy to do that. But the former opinion? That donkey's lips are waaaaaaay too close for me. So you decide with the video courtesy of Storyful and You Tube. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. It's not the petting but singing zoo if you will.

Tags: 
ohio man sings to donkey
storyful.com
youtube.com