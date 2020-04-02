Youngstown Son Uses Work Truck To Visit Mom 3 Stories Up

Yesterday we shared the story of the Lakewood man with his "one man parade" on Detroit Road to keep seniors entertained at facility there. Today meet another good egg, HERE is Charley Adams who's Mom is also in a senior living facility in Youngstown. Mom like those seniors in Lakewood aren't getting out, can't go out and are pretty much on lockdown. Charley uses his work bucket truck so he can visit his Mom, who's three stories up. The Good Son whom I'm assuming works for Spectrum or something, a cable company hops in the bucket, goes up to Mom's third floor window and says hi, from a safe distance to her. How sweet. Whomever the company is you better not write him up because yeah he is doing essential work. WFMJ-TV in Youngstown has this story and Charley we just got a message from your Mom. She's gonna text you a list of what she needs at CVS, Giant Eagle and Marc's please ;) You stay safe and thanks for stopping by.