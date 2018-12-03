Ohio State Headed To Rose Bowl, Not CFB Playoffs

Well to look at the brightside and be half full on this, Urban Meyer has never coached in a Rose Bowl. But yeah, that 29 point loss to an unranked Purdue team was the ding that shot the playoff hopes of the Buckeyes. Now after this game against Washington does Urban Meyer stay or leave? A brain cyst isn't something to mess with and forget about Meyer coming to Cleveland to be the head coach of the Browns. WCMH-TV in Columbus has the yay's and nay's of the Bucks headed to Pasadena HERE. You have a great day and thanks.