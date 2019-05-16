Window Washers Go For A Ride From 50 Stories Up

Hey have you seen this? 2 window washers who were stuck, dangling, twirling like a couple of majorette's 50 stories up outside of a downtown high rise office building in Oklahoma City. For 45 L-O-N-G minutes before firefighters figured out a way to rescue these guys who walked away. Even refused medical treatment. Probably because they wanted to run to the nearest Walmart and shop for new clothes. News 9 in Oklahoma City have this incredible rescue HERE. You have a great Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.