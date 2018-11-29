Old Bridge NJ Couple Ordered To Pay $2000 To Display Holiday Lights

I can't imagine what the electric bill is to run this family's holiday light show, they've spent $100,00 just on the lights and decorations alone but what do you think? They live on a dead end street which doesn't help but do they need to pay the town $2,000 a day for security or is this too much bah-humbug? WCBS-TV in New York has the story of their predicament HERE. You have a greay day and Happy (almost) Friday.