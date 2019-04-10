Woman Reports Burglary, Cops With Guns Drawn Find A Roomba

So this woman in Oregon is in her bathroom, a very vulnerable place for anyone and hears a sound. Luckily she has her phone and calls 911 to report a possible burglar in her house.

Well the cops show up with guns drawn and find a Roomba. You know, a vacuum.

She must've had shampoo stuck in her eyes because this Roomba was stuck there in the bathroom with her.

Q-13 TV in Portland, Oregon have the hilarious details on this...attempted break in HERE.

I'm glad I still have an old school, upright vacuum. One with a cord and attachments and stuff. That way I know where my vacuum is at all times ;)

Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.