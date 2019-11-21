Ohio Daughter's Stealth "I Need A Pizza" 911 Call

And wait until you hear HERE what this Toledo area daughter did, to alert a 911 operator that her mom was trying to fight off a domestic situation. A very brave, unique way by using her tone of voice, disguising her "call" in for a pizza that the 911 operator alertly says, this isn't a crank call but indeed a call, stealthly for help. Some utilize so called "safe words" to get those in the vacinity to quit doing what they're doing. I thing "I need a pizza" might be the new one for help. Great job, mom and daughter are safe, and the guy doing the domestic, he's where he belongs in jail. ABC-13 in Toledo we thank for this story, and thanks too, to that 911 operator who did something that, yeah he wasn't trained for. You have a great Friday-Eve and appreciate you stopping by.