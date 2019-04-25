That Viral Crime Fighting Easter Bunny Is A Wanted Bunny

Have you seen this? Been one of the millions of people who saw the Easter Bunny pummel this guy's tail along the bunny trail in Downtown Orlando? Mister Bunny broke up a fight between a guy who was hitting a woman, scored a unanimous decision before a club bouncer and cop showed up to finish the job of arresting the man. Well, the crime fighting bunny is a wanted bunny elsewhere because he's a fugitive, wanted in several states. Fox 35 in Orlando has the details HERE. If I'm Easter Bunny, I'm hopping back into the woods, stay hidden until this situation dies down. You have a great Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.