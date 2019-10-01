Out Of Control Cart At O'Hare Airport

October 1, 2019
For those of you who prefer your in-flight beverage served shaken and not stirred, HERE is an out of control beverage cart at Chicago's O'Hare airport that goes completely out of it's mind. The cart almost takes out a couple of airport tarmac workers, a plane before someone shows up with a piece of heavier equipment to stop this crazy thing. ABC 7 Chicago has the video for us and hopefully these passengers were able to get that half can of Diet Coke, along with their pretzels and peanuts aboard the flight. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

