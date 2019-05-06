Maximum Security Headed To Court Over Losing KY Derby Decision

Well there's not much to appeal because the race is official and payouts made. This will be like when the refs blew the first down call in Oakland where the Browns when they appealed got a "yeah the refs made the wrong call" call from the NFL office after the game. But did the track stewards and officials make the right call to DQ Maximum Security? Yes and I know I'm in the minority and this was not a popular decision but bumping, blocking may be allowed in football, hockey and NASCAR. When it becomes interference on a horse track it's not. Maximum Security ran wide right, then left impeding the stretch run of at least 6 horses around him. So the only question left was where do you place Maximum Security? Way out of the money. NBC News has what's next for the losing horse HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.