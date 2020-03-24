Truckers In PA Now Don't Have To Hold It Thru PA

March 24, 2020
Slats
The government's gonna nip this in the bud,\" trucker Blaine Hains of Hains Trucking in Avon, Indiana says Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Okemos rest area near Meridian Township. \"Being inside this truck I'm quarantined,\" he said. \"I'm not worried abou

Slats

That package of paper towels, rolls of toilet paper that you've been fighting over probably was delivered by a truck. And this is hard to believe but there are 30 rest area plazas in PA and they were all shut down last week due to the Coronavirus. No fuel and facilities open along that long Pennsylvania Turnpike, all rest areas also closed along that long ride on I-80. So were truckers delivering those paper supplies being like bears in the woods? The state finally did reopen 13 of those 30 rest area/plazas however, along the PA Turnpike the facilities are still closed except for a row of porta potties, a couple of washing stations that will be cleaned once a day and that's it. Wonder if the CDC would approve of this? CBS 21 in Harrisburg has the story HERE. You keep washing your hands and thanks for stopping by. 

