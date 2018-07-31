Right Or Wrong? Parma Man Breaks Into Car To Rescue Dogs

In case you haven't heard about this, so it's a kinda cloudy 78 degree day. And a woman who brought along her two dogs to run some errands, runs inside and leaves her dogs inside the car. Depending on who's story you believe, the man, the Parma cops or the woman who left her dogs inside the car, all have different stories and reasons why the all acted as they did HERE. Thanks to Fox 8 and you decide who's right.

Have a great day.