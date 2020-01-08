Rambo The Parrot, Prompts A 911 Call

This is what might happen when your pet is too well trained. Who knew parrots can live to be 40 like this guy is and still has miles to go on that as you'll hear HERE courtesy of CBS 12 in West Palm Beach. Of Rambo, the parrot who knows the english language very well, and those words prompted a call to 911. When police did arrive, it was nothing they had ever seen before, and it's funny, nor did anyone need any help. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.