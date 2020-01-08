Rambo The Parrot, Prompts A 911 Call

January 8, 2020
Slats
This parrot was out with his mom on a nice day going over the Hudson Bridge, Poughkeepsie N.Y news

© Diane Bissett, Poughkeepsie Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

This is what might happen when your pet is too well trained. Who knew parrots can live to be 40 like this guy is and still has miles to go on that as you'll hear HERE courtesy of CBS 12 in West Palm Beach. Of Rambo, the parrot who knows the english language very well, and those words prompted a call to 911. When police did arrive, it was nothing they had ever seen before, and it's funny, nor did anyone need any help. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
parrot

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes