During His Sobriety Test, He Danced

Luckily this guy didn't hit anyone, anything when he got pulled over around Tampa, Florida. But he sure was entertaining to watch HERE thanks to WFLA-TV in Tampa. I wonder if the officers assisting on this call have the same names as Len, Bruno or Carrie you know, the judges from Dancing with the Stars. So enjoy this guy busting the moves not on the ballroom floor, but on a parking lot which would feel just a bit harder than the floor if he fell. I'm surprised this guy didn't wipe out when you find out what he blew.

You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve.