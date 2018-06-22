Philly Phanatic Drills Fan With Hot Dog

Mascots that interact with fans , say like Slider does at The Jake is sometimes more fun than the actual game itself. I've seen the Phanatic in action and he's outstanding and check this out, the Phanatic is in the Basball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown he's so good. Well at a Phillies home game in Philadelphia the Phanatic's air gun that shoots hot dogs into the stands had too much rocket fuel, as 1 fan took a hot dog between the eyes. Thanks to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia who interviews the woman HERE. Is she gonna hire someone to MAKE THEM PAY? The answer might surprise you.

Have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.