Steelers @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

Well...the last time we had the nation's attention for a football game was out in California, against the 49'ers and we stunk worse than a wildfire, needed a hose to put us out of our misery with that 31-3 loss last October 7th.

Now we try to pull another what Freddy and the players are saying is to pull another 1-0. You know what happened the last time we played the Steelers? Freddy Kitchens certainly does. That's when Hue Jackson got fired and not saying Kitchens has to worry about suffering the same fate as Hue but...losing to Pittsburgh by 30 isn't gonna help. HERE once again we're using the excellent scoresandstats.com site for the preview and pick. They see another 1-0. That would be nice.

