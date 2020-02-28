LA Police Chase After A Stolen Hearse

February 28, 2020
Slats
News
Slats

And yes, there was a dearly beloved in a casket riding shotgun in the back. The hearse being a black Lincoln Navigator and sure that's a beast of an expensive SUV but bet doesn't look very hearse like. Probably why it became stolen. But where high speed, police pursuit chases which is a daily sport thruout Southern California, this had to be a first. KTLA in Los Angeles has the play by play of the stolen hearse chase HERE. The driver who stole it was found a day later as in yesterday. The person in the back didn't suffer any injuries. But what a way to go out. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.  

Pasadena stolen hearse chase
ktla.com

