Have You Seen The "Poor Jennifer" Viral Video?

March 25, 2020
Slats
With a lot of us now working at home, video conferencing through either your laptop, PC or smart phone. Now you who also bring your phone with you everywhere you go, including the bathroom should watch this video HERE and stop. Not only is it disgusting, and especially not healthy even before the Coronavirus changed our lives. But cmon, do you really need to see that tweet, text and post while you're in the bathroom? Yahoo Australia shares this video and sorry if you're a creep, there's not much to see other than a woman who quickly sits on the toliet while on a conference call so don't get your hopes up. So stay safe, keep washing your hands and PLEASE stop bringing your phone to the bathroom! Thanks for stopping by.

