Man Whips Out A Gun Over No Chicken Sandwich @ Popeye's

September 4, 2019
Slats
Customers line up at Visalia Popeyes to chow down on its popular chicken sandwich on Aug. 28, 2019. A manager said the location expects to run out by the end of Wednesday. Dsc 8648

© Joshua Yeager, Visalia Times-Delta via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Slats

I dunno what's so special about this new Popeye's chicken sandwich but it must be good because it's selling out all over the place. Some HERE in Houston don't wanna hear that. Like this man, along with 3 others plus a baby in tow whip out a gun to get one that way, when the gun totting man was told "sorry we're sold out". Not being familiar with this neighborhood in Houston I'm assuming that there are other fast food places, a convenience store or 2 within walking distance nearby. Go buy a chicken sandwich from there, then steal a bottle of Frank's from the convenience store and consider it mission accomplished. FOX 26 has the story and these 4 people and a baby are still on the loose. If you're friends with these folks DO NOT tell them how good this chicken sandwich is. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Popeye's chicken sandwich Houston
fox26houston.com