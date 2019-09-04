Man Whips Out A Gun Over No Chicken Sandwich @ Popeye's

I dunno what's so special about this new Popeye's chicken sandwich but it must be good because it's selling out all over the place. Some HERE in Houston don't wanna hear that. Like this man, along with 3 others plus a baby in tow whip out a gun to get one that way, when the gun totting man was told "sorry we're sold out". Not being familiar with this neighborhood in Houston I'm assuming that there are other fast food places, a convenience store or 2 within walking distance nearby. Go buy a chicken sandwich from there, then steal a bottle of Frank's from the convenience store and consider it mission accomplished. FOX 26 has the story and these 4 people and a baby are still on the loose. If you're friends with these folks DO NOT tell them how good this chicken sandwich is. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.