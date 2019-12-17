Woman Gets A Thank You Note After Thieves Steal Package

Tis the season for porch pirates stealing your packages that are delivered to you at home, while you're at work.

However what a brazen thing that happened HERE as described by WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. So not only did this woman have her package stolen, but the thief left a thank you note, yeah thanking this woman for the opportunity to rip her off, and it was signed..the new owner of your package. That's stones. All they got was a simple phone charger which, I bet the thief has a Droid and the charger was for an iPhone. So either way that charger is probably in the trash.

This story also has some good tips for you in case you're worried about someone swiping your package too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.