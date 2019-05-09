Meet The Pothole Vigilantes Of Oakland California
Wish these guys making the streets of Oakland better would vigilante over here. However they'll be busy for awhile, according to AAA, Oakland ranks #2 behind Chicago when it comes to potholes. Btw- Cleveland ranks a paltry #11 on that list. But isn't this great and a good use of GoFundMe and social media to get the job done that the city of Oakland isn't doing. And funny too is these 2 guys are getting the asphalt to apply at night from the same place the city of Oakland does too, they should get a discount. KPIX in San Francisco has the story HERE. You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.