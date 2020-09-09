Priests Aboard Floating Tiki Bar Save Man On Lake

If you needed AAA, the United States Coast Guard to rescue you after the heavens opened up this past Labor Day, you should see what happened HERE. Good thing this man saved by those priests wasn't kicking, screaming and cursing for help. Those priests would have to first put him in confession. No confession box was needed, the man who tipped over in his kayak didn't have seven priests to choose from to administer last rites. WNYT-TV in Albany, New York shares the rescue story for us. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.