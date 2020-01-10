Who's Side Are You On? Team Harry-Meghan Or Team Queen?

January 10, 2020
Slats
Jun 29, 2019; London, ENG; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

© Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
News
Slats

Guess it's not fair for me to offer up my opinion because it would spoil the scientific part of the question right?

What scones it took for Prince Harry and his girl the Duchess of Sussex-Meghan Markle to not only defy the Crown, but defy the Queen by saying this isn't for us. So what about that free ride of a living they get, courtesy of the British tax paying people? They don't want it. They just want to live, a better life than what happened to Harry's mom Princess Diana. Because I bet she instilled, and rightfully so, in her son that this Royal life isn't all that and a warm pint of beer.

Britan's Sky News did a poll of Brits, and some ex-pats from HERE, which side are you on? Team Harry-Meghan or Team Queen?

You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you Monday morning at 5:30.

Tags: 
prince harry
Meghan Markle

