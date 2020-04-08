Police Chief Promises Not To Use 'Purge Siren' Again

Yikes!

April 8, 2020
Slats
Milwaukee Police are investigating two overnight shootings. Siren

News
Luckily we don't have to go through a curfew situation like they are here in Crowley, Louisiana.

If you're a fan of "The Purge" movie franchise you'll get what the siren stands for. If not, in these movies starring Ethan Hawke, the siren notifies that it's lawful and okay, to go commit one crime and get away with it. It's supposed to cut down on crime even though you can get away with murder.

The police chief of Crowley who did not know what "the siren" stood for used it to blast from police cars to notify residents there that the streets are closed, time to go back into your homes cause it's curfew time.

Those who did know what "the siren" meant, freaked out.

KATC-TV shares this story. And all's well in Crowley, Louisiana. No lives were lost and no crimes committed.

You have a great day, stay safe, don't commit any crimes. And thanks for stopping by.

Crowley Louisiana
purge siren
Coronavirus
curfew
the purge

