EX-BF Has People Call Up EX-GF As Chewbacca

If you've recently broken up with someone, this might be a good time to change your cell phone number after what you'll see HERE from 9 News in Australia. So this woman dumps her BF, he's still in the early stages of those 5 stages of separation. Posts her number offering $100 for the best Chewbacca, you know the dude from Star Wars to call her. She doesn't seem too upset over this and...listen to her laugh...you'll get perhaps why this is happening. Btw- if you think that $100 is worth it, that equals $71.32 USD. You have a Chewbacca day and thanks for stopping by.