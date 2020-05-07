Governor Mike DeWine Announces When More Business Opens Today

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce when more businesses will re-open today, specifically when bars, restaurants, daycares, and salons will re-open in Ohio.

This is the news everyone will hopefully be cheering during their daily "Wine with DeWine" later today at 2 pm.

Did you know that just over 500,000 people work in just the bar and restaurant sector here in Ohio? That's a lot who make that $2.13 and $4.08 an hour plus tips, who arere hoping for the green light to get back to work.

That's also a lot who're making that wage to supplement a regular income to/for a full-time job that I bet too is also not there.

So baby steps to something.

Fox 8 has the story of the possible re-opening of those businesses, and after 2 pm, we will have Governor DeWine's press conference.

I'm hoping for a partial, space based re-opening for all. I'm ready, perhaps you are too.

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.