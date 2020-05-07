Governor Mike DeWine Announces When More Business Opens Today

May 7, 2020
Mar 15, 2020; Columbus, OH, USA; Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a press conference to update the public on efforts to fight the coronavirus on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Ohio Statehouse. The Governor ordered that all bars and restaurants close at 9

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce when more businesses will re-open today, specifically when bars, restaurants, daycares, and salons will re-open in Ohio.

This is the news everyone will hopefully be cheering during their daily "Wine with DeWine" later today at 2 pm.

Did you know that just over 500,000 people work in just the bar and restaurant sector here in Ohio? That's a lot who make that $2.13 and $4.08 an hour plus tips, who arere hoping for the green light to get back to work.

That's also a lot who're making that wage to supplement a regular income to/for a full-time job that I bet too is also not there.

So baby steps to something.

Fox 8 has the story of the possible re-opening of those businesses, and after 2 pm, we will have Governor DeWine's press conference.

I'm hoping for a partial, space based re-opening for all. I'm ready, perhaps you are too.

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

