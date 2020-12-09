Watch Your Step Around Reserve Square DWTN CLE

And this is disgusting and it's the lazy, and yeah putrid pet owners who are sweeping what their pets do normally around a tree, litter box and instead let the pets out on the balcony and then sweep it off and onto the streets below. So if you're walking around E.13th and Chester, not only watch your step but don't look up. Wear a hard hat just in case something comes raining down at ya from the 11th floor or above. Cleveland 19 has the story HERE. These pet owners should be taken to Ralph J. Perk park across the street and left there. You have a great day, pick up after your pet and thanks for stopping by.