Bummer, Ric Ocasek Passes At 75

September 16, 2019
Slats
ORG XMIT: TP 40171 CARS 4/29/2011 4/29/11 1:57:24 PM -- New York, NY, U.S.A -- David Robinson, Ric Ocasek, Greg Hawkes and Elliot Easton of the band, The Cars promote the release of new music and a three week tour while in New York City at the ER Gibson a

© Todd Plitt, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
The New York Post is reporting HERE that cars founding member Ric Ocasek passed away late yesterday whe he was found by his estrranged wife inside his NYC apartment. Early reports say that Ocasek died of natural causes. Bummer, we lost Eddie Money last Friday so it really hasn't been a good week for rock of late unfortunately right? Ric now joins Benny 11 - Letters up above. Sorry to have to bring you this on a Monday of all days. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Ric Ocasek
nypost.com

