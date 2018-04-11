Richie Sambora Talks Bon Jovi Reunion, RSO, Rock Hall Inductions & More with Slats

Slats sat down with 2018 Rock Hall inductee Richie Sambora and talked about everything from their mutual stomping grounds of New Jersey to meeting his guitar playing girlfriend Orianthi. Also the question on everybody's mind, "Is there a chance for a full on Bon Jovi reunion after Saturday's induction ceremony?"

The new album from Richie and Orianthi's band RSO, "Radio Free America", will be released May 11th and is available wherever music is sold. Check out photos from RSO's performance at the Rock Hall here.