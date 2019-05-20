Commencement Speaker Robert F. Smith Awards Students An Education

Tis the season for college graduations and sometimes the comencement speech to grads can be rather boring. Picture a priest who goes on too long delivering that homily and times it by 3 or 4. Well the graduating class of 2019 at Morehouse College in Atlanta were shocked if they were dozing through the commencement address delivered by Robert F. Smith. The billionaire business man announced that he was paying it forward, by paying for the education for all of the class of 2019. That's a little over 400 students, 40 million is the estimated price tag of wow this is some paying it forward. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the incredible, debt free story HERE. Whatta surprise for students, parents and a challenge issued indeed for those students and alumni of Morehouse College.