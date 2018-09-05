Red Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Movie Found

Everyone I think knows these and the movie that made them famous. I didn't know someone had stolen them and if this person was smart and had not had a foot fetish for something actress Judy garland wore in the "Wizard of Oz" movie, this theif would've sold these shoes and would be (to quote another famous movie) be "sitting on the beach, making 20 percent-tah". Sotheby's auction house estimates that this pair would fetch at least 2.5 - 2.8 million dollars.

Thanks to Fox 9 in Minneapolis who have the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks.