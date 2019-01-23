Dog Gets An Amazing 2nd Chance At His New Forever Home

They say cats have 9 lives and maybe this dog HERE was a cat in a previous life, have you heard about this guy? Rudolph who's racked up frequent flier bonus miles (hopefully in the backseat of a car, with his head sticking out the rear window) has traveled from Colorado to Oklahoma then to Iowa. While in Oklahoma, since the shelter was overcrowded Rudolph was chosen to be put down. Well, amazingly and luckily the euthanasia didn't take. This 8 month old lab-pit-mix remarkably lives to bark another day. And he's found a forever home with a very worthy recipient, a Vet.

How cool. Check out this story from WQAD-TV. There's also a link in the story that has the back story of Rudolph. Long may you both, Rudolph and the Vet run.

Have a great day and thanks.