Good News For Ryan Newman After Bad Wreck at Daytona

They had several "big one's" as in what they call the wrecks at Daytona and other super speedways on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

And that last lap, heck it was only 100 yards to the finish line when Ryan Newman went airborne the got hit in the windshield by another car on the last lap of the Daytona 500. And when Fox Sports was ending up it's coverage from Daytona yup, it sure looked like another Dale Earnhardt last lap scene but GOOD NEWS! WFTV in Orlando is reporting that Newman is listed in serious condition, with non life threatening injuries which is excellent news. HERE also courtesy of WFTV in Orlando is the relief of fans who hung out at Halifax Hospital in Daytona when Ryan Newman's condition was guess you could say upgraded.

