CA HS Bans Student Phone Use During School

With school pretty much in session throughout NE Ohio, I wonder if some school districts are considering this? Like they have done HERE at San Mateo High School in California. As told by thanks to NBC Bay Area, the kids seem pretty cool with the new rule of not having any access to their devices for the most part. Now their mom and dad's have to learn, not to call or text them during school hours. You have a great Friday-Eve, and thanks for stopping by.