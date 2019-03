So what we have here is a man who owns some dogs, put up a fence so they wouldn't get out and 1, yes as in 1 neighbor complained, made life a holy hell for him and he was forced to take down his fence. Well 1 person's eyesore is a neighborhood's peep show as he then erected a group of mannequins, sans clothes that now decorate his front yard for all to see. Now the neighbors as in plural think this is funny, minus of course the 1 who complained. KPIX-TV in San Francisco has this hilarious story HERE. Btw- this homeowner may have broken a variance with the fence, when it comes to putting the naked dummies in the front yard he has broken no laws. How funny is that? You have a great weekend and thanks.