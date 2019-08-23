NY Giants RB Helps Mediate The Baker Flap

So have you been following this flap, some call it a taken out of context issue where Baker Mayfield reportedly disrespected New York Giants QB Daniel Jones about the cannot believing where the Giants drafted Jones in the 1st round? Baker says the GQ article-interview was where he said 4 sentences and the writer put the best 2 together, to make him say that. Well, Giants RB and Mayfield are buds, and he gave Baker, Daniel Jones' number so they can clear the air on this matter. Not to be homer-ish, but I believe that GQ writer better not come withing 100 miles of Mayfield. Baker's gonna be asking more than wassup. NJ.com has the negoitiated peace conference HERE. You have a great weekend, and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.