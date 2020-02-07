Wanna Cuddle With Some Pigs?

We're not talking just some pigs, it's more like a lot at this animal sanctuary located outside Columbia, South Carolina.

I'll admit that yes, I do allow the dog, the cat too, to jump on the bed at night. Bucky (the dog) and Da Cat (the cat) also have free range of the couch, love seat, if they can land on it it's theres. And both are cuddle kids and I'm cool with that. Helps lower my gas bill when I have 1 purring, 1 snoring next to me generating heat. But I don't know about a pig or 2-300 of 'em as this is really a sweet story, of a SC farm-sanctuary looking for volunteers to cuddle yup, with a bunch of rescue pigs. WIS-TV has the story HERE.

