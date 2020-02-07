Wanna Cuddle With Some Pigs?

February 7, 2020
Slats
Pinewood Farm raises pigs and cattle in Nunnelly, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2019. Nas Pinewood 013Pinewood Farm raises pigs and cattle in Nunnelly, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2019. Nas Pinewood 013

© Shelley Mays/ The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

We're not talking just some pigs, it's more like a lot at this animal sanctuary located outside Columbia, South Carolina.

I'll admit that yes, I do allow the dog, the cat too, to jump on the bed at night. Bucky (the dog) and Da Cat (the cat) also have free range of the couch, love seat, if they can land on it it's theres. And both are cuddle kids and I'm cool with that. Helps lower my gas bill when I have 1 purring, 1 snoring next to me generating heat. But I don't know about a pig or 2-300 of 'em as this is really a sweet story, of a SC farm-sanctuary looking for volunteers to cuddle yup, with a bunch of rescue pigs. WIS-TV has the story HERE

Thanks for stopping by and see you Monday morning around 5:30.

Tags: 
pigs

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes