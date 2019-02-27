Man In Viral Video Who Bought Girl Scout Cookies Now In Jail

Hey it's Girl Scout cookie selling season, and did you hear about this guy in South Carolina? Who upon seeing a couple of Girl Scouts selling cookies in some unseasonably chilly and wet South Carolina weather, he buys their entire loot of cookies. $540 worth and now he's been picked up by the DEA for allegedly being involved with a million dollar drug ring there in South Carolina. They apprehended this man after a 6 month investigation and here's what I wanna know, a little co-incidental? And, did he get to keep the cookies plus did the Girl Scouts get to keep the $540 that he paid for them?

WSPA-TV has this bizarre story HERE. You have a great day and thanks.