2 Seagulls Make Themselves At Home On Traffic Camera

Meet Graeme and Steve. They're a couple seagulls who have decided to take up residence on and around a traffic camera that's stationed outside a busy tunnel in London. They've been there so long the folks who operate the camera have given them names and they seem to enjoy all of the attention of being on camera HERE. Thanks to RTE in Ireland who have the story and video of these 2 seagulls puckering up for the camera and more. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.