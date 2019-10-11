Seahawks @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

So can the Browns bounce back from what some are calling the "Monday Night Massacre" against San Francisco? Has Baker gotten an "I'm sorry" from Richard Sherman about claiming he didn't shake hands after the game? When will the Browns act like adults and just shut up and play is what I'm wishing for. Enough of "Handshake Gate", enough of we've found our stride, the sky's the limit because regardless of what Vegas says that the Browns will win Sunday the team is certainly looking at going into the bye week at 2-4, with the Patriots after that so let's plan on being 2-5. Because if things don't turn around quick, all of that hopping on the bandwagon talk of if you don't wear brown & orange then you don't matter will turn to oh when do we play at Pittsburgh and does the bandwagon stop there for head coach Freddy Kitchens, like it has for oh about 3 other Browns head coaches. Even after that 49ers poo-pah, Vegas oddsmakers are favoring the Browns to win by 2-3 points, this for a team still searching for it's 1st home win this season. We're using scoresandstats.com for their look at the game HERE, they're let's just say going with the team, with the QB, who hasn't been sacked yet this year, the Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could have a career day I'm afraid, and currently Wilson is the hottest and best QB so far this season. You have a great day, weekend and thanks for stopping by.