Local Haunted House Needs Social Distance Help From Patrons

September 21, 2020
Slats
A movable Crocodile sits in a cave as fog hits lasers to look like water in a room at The Slaughterhouse, a 20,000 square foot haunted house in Downtown Des Moines on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Des Moines. The attraction opens on October 2 with timed entrie

© Brian Powers/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Coronavirus Special Features
Slats

And I'm surprised there are even haunted houses open in Ohio don't you? I mean how can you catch or stop someone wearing a blue mask to social distance,  inside of a dark haunted house? A scary situation HERE thanks to News 5 Cleveland that just got scarier over this past weekend. And if things don't improve, the "7 Floors of Hell" will become 7 Floors of Nothing. You have a great day, keep your distance and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
7 floors of hell social distance cuyahoga county fairgrounds
news5cleveland.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Chats with Jon Anderson of 'Yes' WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes