Homeless Man Hands Out Resumes To Land A Job

Now this is how you land a job. Instead of standing on a corner asking for money, you're the one who is doing the offering and boy did it work out for him. Since this past Friday, he has gotten 200 job offers, one in Japan. Big jobs, one that pays a very good salary, benefits plus room for advancement. Thanks to NBC Bay Area who share the really cool story of David Casarez HERE.

Go get em bud, and that's one way to get off the streets. Have a great day.