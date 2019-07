So how cool is this. You find out this past Sunday that you've been added to the American League roster. You strike out the side in the 5th, you're named MVP. Shane Bieber did that last night at The Jake, nice way to make history as the 1st person to play in their 1st All Star game, and be named MVP. HERE is the interview done after the game on Fox Sports via MLB.com. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.